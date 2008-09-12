AT&S shares exclusively trade with Vienna Stock Exchange

As evertiq reported earlier, Austria based PCB manufacturer AT&S has been listed in the market segment “Prime Market” with the Vienna Stock Exchange since 20 May 2008.

At the same time, application for delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and withdrawal of the admission for AT&S shares to be traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was filed.



The delisting becomes effective as of Sunday, 14 September 2008. Therefore, the last day on which AT&S shares can be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is Friday, 12 September 2008. From Monday, 15 September 2008, AT&S shares will be listed exclusively on the Vienna Stock Exchange.