Techno-Service enlarges PCB production capacity

During the past few years, the company already invested around €400,000 in the development of its PCB production capacity. Techno-Service purchased a Schmoll drill, AOI and photoploter from Mania as well as an AgfaLine developer.



The total production capacity is 3,000 sqm PCB’s per month. The company also continues the construction of its own waste-waster treatment facility – an investment of around €150,000, which is partly funded (40%) by the EU.



Techno-Service was set up in 1956 and among other activities runs business units in the PCB and EMS sectors. Techno-Service specializes in two-sided and multilayer boards. The PCB division currently employs 102 staff at its facility in a suburb of Gdańsk (Poland). The PCB production is mainly exported to Germany, Lithuania and Scandinavia.