Semtech to increase its precense in Switzerland

American producer of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, Semtech Corporation, announced plans to acquire Swiss-based Xemics SA, a fabless developer of ultra-low power analog, radio frequency (RF) and digital integrated circuits (IC).

Xemics is a research and development (R&D) intensive company with 77 employees, of which 56 are actively engaged in the area of R&D. The company is privately held and based in Switzerland.

Xemics applies its low-power, low-voltage design expertise across its core technologies -- sensor interfacing/data acquisition, 8-bit RISC microcontrollers, RF transceivers and audio Codecs. These capabilities are aimed at adding value in next generation, highly integrated battery powered wireless and sensing applications.



Xemics was established in 1997 as a spin out of the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM). CSEM, which is funded by both government and industry sources, carries out applied research and product development. XEMICS works closely with CSEM on commercializing new technologies and is expected to continue to do so after the acquisition.



The addition of Xemics strategically enhances Semtech's competitive edge in high performance analog. Xemics will be acquired by Semtech International AG, Semtech's wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, and will be known as the Wireless and Sensing Products business unit.