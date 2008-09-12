AT&S combines HDI and SPP operations in Leoben-Hinterberg

The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S is to combine its HDI and SPP operations in its location Leoben-Hinterberg, Austria.

AT&S is to combine the production of HDI (manufacture of PCBs for mobile phones) and SPP (special products, prototypes and small series) at its plant in Leoben-Hinterberg.



This step is aimed at simplifying business processes, so that the company can compete better within the European market in the future, the report goes on, the Kleine Zeitung reports. "We must meet the requirements of the market and we have to ask what is best for the site Leoben-Hinterberg and not what is needed for each facility separately. And that will not be mass production," press spokesman Hans Lang is quoted in the report.



The AT&S facilities in Klagenfurt and Fehring are profitable, the SSP Operations develop promisingly, but the HDI operations in Hinterberg need to be re-organised. However, the HDI operations and the location Hinterberg will not be closed down, stresses Mr. Lang.