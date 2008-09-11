Mika Holappa joins Enics

Mr. Mika Holappa has joined Enics Group as Process Engineering Manager. Mika’s main responsibility is to further develop Enics world class SMD platform and performance as well as safeguarding the consistency in manufacturing core processes.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mika. Mika is bringing a long-term experience from the electronic assembly industry to our team. His expertise will help us to further strengthen our performance and technical capabilities in the surface mounting area”, says Peter Back, Director of Manufacturing Engineering. Mika has established his broad experience within Siemens.