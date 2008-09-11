Elcoteq Tallinn CEO: Too many Estonian CEOs also lead their own companies

Heikki Mäki, CEO of Elcoteq Tallinn, states that its quite difficult to see how some Estonian CEOs come to their business decisions´.

The CEO of Elcoteq Tallinn has offered his views on Estonian business practises in an interview with Estonian newspaper aripaev.ee. He believes that problems arise, because many CEOs or board members of bigger enterprises also own their own companies. These very often sell products to the enterprise, said bbn. However, if decisions have to be made many chose their own interests over that of the bigger company or enterprise he believes.