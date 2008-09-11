Gleichmann and Elmos Semiconductor sign Europe-wide distribution agreement

Effective from August 1, 2008, Elmos Semiconductor, headquartered in Dortmund (Germany) has assigned Gleichmann & Co. Electronics - as the first Europe-wide components distributor - distribution rights for its complete semiconductor product portfolio.

As Georg Jedelhauser, Vice President Sales Industry at the signing of the agreement with Thomas Klein, Managing Director of Gleichmann Electronics emphasized; the middle-term aim of the sales cooperation with a design-in oriented, technically competent distribution partner is to appreciably strengthen the presence in all sectors of industry.



Thomas Klein and Elmos Line Manager Ralf Sommer, already appraise the arrangement with Elmos as a win-win situation for Gleichmann Electronics and Elmos. Among other things, the present product portfolio of Gleichmann Electronics will be optimally complemented with Elmos’ high-quality devices in the fields of Analog and Power ICs, Sensor Products (MEMs) and Mixed Signal ASICs. According to Thomas Klein, at least as important are the level of professionalism and the commitment to quality products, with which Elmos - in the past almost 25 years - has earned a reputation, especially in the automotive sector.



Elmos’ current production occupies approximately 6,500m square meters space at two locations in Germany - over 150 million chips on 6-inch and 8-inch wafers are produced a year. In addition to standard products - such as transceiver devices for FlexRay and LIN, step down converters, LED drivers, DC/DC converters, motor control / ripple counter ICs, optical sensor devices, pressure sensors or sun angle sensors - the product portfolio also includes customer specific solutions - such as mixed signal ASICs and complete microsystems, the latter as a symbiosis of sensor, read-out electronics and special package.