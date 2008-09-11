Dage and Blundell Production Equipment in distribution agreement

Dage Precision Industries - part of Nordson - has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Blundell Production Equipment for the distribution of their machines in the UK.

“Aligning ourselves with one of the strongest distributors in the UK is the perfect move for Dage X-Ray Systems. Blundell have a long history of customer relationships with all of the major players and also the SME’s. Blundell are well set up, with an informative web site," said Keith Bryant, European Sales Manager for Dage X-Ray Systems.



Blundell Production Equipment are set to move into new premises shortly to further improve business. The company is a supplier of Electronic Assembly Equipment, such as hand soldering, pick & place machines, dry store cabinets, soldering stations, reflow ovens and screen printers.