Fujitsu Microelectronics looks for alliance partners

Fujitsu Microelectonics is said to be in talks with other chip makers for potential alliances.

The company is looking both - abroad and in Japan - and offers anything from co-development of advanced chips to integration of operations. Fujitsu Microelectronics revealed this information in an interview with news agency Reuters and stated that business conditions were difficult due to price increases for raw material and other factors, such as the earthquake damage to one of the facilities, reports Reuters.