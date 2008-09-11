Polish government to sell LUMEL

The Polish government intends to sell 85% of LUMEL, the biggest local producer of automation equipment located in Zielona Góra, Poland.

Lumel was established in 1953. Presently the company is the biggest Polish producer of measurement and automation equipment and is also in present in the field of precise aluminum pressure castings. Additionally, Lumel acquired a significant position in local EMS sector too. The company specializes in solution for energy, chemistry, metallurgy, food processing, automotive, household or mining industries. Over 50% of its products are manufactured for export.



The Polish government currently has a 100% stake in Lumel. However, the Polish Ministry of Treasury has invited interested companies to acquire initial information about the company from the investment memorandum. The government intends to sell 85% of shares, while the remaining 15% will be transferred to the employees – as required by Polish privatization rules. Potential investors will have time to acquire this information until 20th October.