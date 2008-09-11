Electronics Production | September 11, 2008
Farnell post growth of 82% in Eastern Europe in Q2
MDD Europe and Asia Pacific sales growth at 5.5% in the second quarter despite challenging markets. Farnell UK growth continues to outperform the market.
Continued robust performance in MDD North America, with sales growth of 5.5% in the second quarter and 5.8% in the first half as we further embed the strategy and strengthen our EDE and web propositions.
Internationalisation plans continue to deliver growth, with second quarter in China up 67% and in Eastern Europe up 82%. Our Indian business grew 50% on its first quarter performance. Second quarter web sales up 42% at Newark and web penetration in China now over 30% as we continue to make progress in all regions. MDD eCommerce sales are now more than 30% of total.
Second quarter gross margin at 39.9% (2007/8: 39.6%), representing the eleventh consecutive quarter of gross margin stability. Stable operating margin in the first half, despite continued investment in our strategy. Profit before tax from continuing operations up 11.0% in the second quarter and 24.6% in the first half. Adjusted profit before tax (excluding the gain on the purchase and cancellation of preference shares) up 12.4% and 14.6%, respectively.
Commenting on the results, Harriet Green, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have seen progress in the quarter as the execution of our strategy – focused on the electronic design engineering segment, the web and internationalisation – continues to differentiate us in the industry. Premier Farnell is evolving as all elements of our strategy become more embedded in our businesses. The success we have seen in higher growth markets and in providing customers with the value they demand encourages us to invest further. This, combined with our operational execution leads the Board to anticipate further progress in the second half in line with its expectations."
Internationalisation plans continue to deliver growth, with second quarter in China up 67% and in Eastern Europe up 82%. Our Indian business grew 50% on its first quarter performance. Second quarter web sales up 42% at Newark and web penetration in China now over 30% as we continue to make progress in all regions. MDD eCommerce sales are now more than 30% of total.
Second quarter gross margin at 39.9% (2007/8: 39.6%), representing the eleventh consecutive quarter of gross margin stability. Stable operating margin in the first half, despite continued investment in our strategy. Profit before tax from continuing operations up 11.0% in the second quarter and 24.6% in the first half. Adjusted profit before tax (excluding the gain on the purchase and cancellation of preference shares) up 12.4% and 14.6%, respectively.
Commenting on the results, Harriet Green, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have seen progress in the quarter as the execution of our strategy – focused on the electronic design engineering segment, the web and internationalisation – continues to differentiate us in the industry. Premier Farnell is evolving as all elements of our strategy become more embedded in our businesses. The success we have seen in higher growth markets and in providing customers with the value they demand encourages us to invest further. This, combined with our operational execution leads the Board to anticipate further progress in the second half in line with its expectations."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments