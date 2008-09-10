Samsung supplier tries to set up plant in Romania

A supplier of LCD TVs and monitors for Samsung is trying to set up a manufacturing plant in Romania.

The investment is worth € 30 million and the plant is supposed to be located near Oradea in Romania. The company is looking for a new production plant close to its facilities in Hungary. After searching for over a year in the Bihor county and Oradea city the company was not able to find a suitable placement for the plant.



According to the ambassador of South Korea in Romania, the Korean companies are facing big challenges in Romania. The first secretary of the Embassy and consul Kim Chang-nyun said “due to the high bureaucracy in Bihor county and Oradea city, Samsung is facing strong difficulties in doing business in Romania.”