Lay offs at Ruwel in Geldern?

German PCB manufacturer Ruwel is to lay off around 50 of its staff at the facility in Geldern.

German PCB manufacturer Ruwel apparently plans lay offs at its facility in Geldern. The Rheinische Post reported that nearly 50 jobs are to go. Ruwel spokesman Frank Hoiboom denied the rumours in an interview with the newspaper saying that "there won’t be 46 lay offs; it is only a minor adjustment to personnel structure to accommodate the new corporate structure."