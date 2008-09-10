Samsung plans to establish logistic centre in Russia

As previously reported, Samsung has opened an LCD and plasma TV plant in the Kaluga Region in Russia. According to the latest reports, the company also plans to set up a logistics centre in Russia, although specific dates have not been named.

Samsung’s LCD and plasma plant will mainly produce for the Russian market. However, the company will also export products to the Ukraine and to Kazakhstan, said cnews. The plant will be located in the Kaluga Region, Russia and is estimated to produce 1.7 million units in 2009.