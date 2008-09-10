Toshiba to outsource 1,5 mill LCD’s to Compal

Like many other LCD producers, Toshiba is also planning to outsource some production to Taiwan based EMS providers.

Toshiba plans to outsource 1.5 million LCDs to Compal Electronics. Compal Electronics also produces laptops for companies such as Dell, HP, and Toshiba, said datamonitor. With this outsourcing deal will Toshiba's share of outsourced LCD production increase to 20%.