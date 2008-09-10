Nokia's new mobile pirated directly from the drawing table

Nokia's new mobile is now available for sale in China despite the fact that mobile manufacturer has not yet released the model.

Most of the time, the original mobile phone usually lands in the stores before the pirate copies are available for sale at street vendors in China, but for the next Nokia model - the Chinese were even faster.



In China you can already buy a copy of the Nokia N97-model, even though the company has not yet released the official N97 model, said Realtid. The Chinese mobile manufacturers CECT has released a model that suspiciously looks like the patent on a model that currently only exist in the form of sketches. The Chinese cell phone is called CECT K898 and is based on Nokia's patents, according to a number of websites. CECT has previously developed an iPhone-copy named P 168.