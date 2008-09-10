Nu Horizons acquires C-88

Nu Horizons Electronics has acquired C-88, a franchised distributor of electronic components based in Hoersholm, Denmark.

Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement, Nu Horizons paid $3.5 million in cash. The purchase agreement also provides for potential additional payments to the seller from a minimum $500,000 up to a maximum $3.5 million. The payment of any amounts in excess of the $500,000 minimum is contingent upon the attainment of certain earnings milestones by C-88 AS during the three-year period ending August 31, 2011.



C-88 AS had approximately $18 million in sales for the twelve month period ended April 30, 2008, and is expected to be accretive to Nu Horizons' current fiscal year net income.



C-88 AS is focused on fast growing markets and uses a highly technical design-in sales approach. Their product offering is focused on both analog and digital offerings including: processors, communication, memory and programmable logic, power, mixed signal, display and RF. Their customers include those in the communications, industrial and consumer industries. CS-88 AS has sales coverage in Denmark and Sweden, with plans to expand into Norway and Finland in the near term.