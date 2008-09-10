Kimball to close Genesis plant in Tampa

EMS-provider Kimball Electronics is to close the newly acquired plant of Genesis Electronics Manufacturing in Tampa, Florida and move staff to its own facility.

However, staff and production will be moved to Kimball's own plant nearby. The final steps in the consolidation of the two facilities is scheduled for spring 2009.



Genesis Electronics employed around 100 staff at its facility in Tampa, Florida. It specialises in medical, aerospace, communications, industrial controls and security. The acquisition was already closed on August, 31.