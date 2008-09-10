Freescale enters LED growth markets

The US-based chipmaker Freescale enters the light-emitting diode market with samples of LED backlight driver ICs for small to medium liquid-crystal displays.

Addressing the market for energy-saving, environmentally friendly light-emitting diode (LED) technology, Freescale Semiconductor is now sampling the first LED backlight product in its power management IC portfolio. The new 10-channel MC34844 white LED driver IC is designed for LED backlights in notebook computers, as well as in flat-panel monitors with screen sizes ranging from 10 inches to 27 inches.



According to IMS Research, the market for semiconductors used in backlighting applications, including LED driver ICs, is expected to grow from $1.1 billion (USD) in 2008 to $2.0 billion in 2012. Currently, LED backlights are prevalent in smaller liquid crystal displays (LCDs) for cell phones, GPS devices and PDAs. However, LEDs are now being implemented in larger LCD modules used in laptops, monitors and large-screen TVs.



“LED backlighting is a disruptive technology that will spur innovation and growth in the LCD market and enable more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly LCD displays,” said Arman Naghavi, vice president and general manager of Freescale’s Analog, Mixed-Signal and Power Division. “As an analog supplier, Freescale is well-positioned to deliver advanced driver ICs for LED backlighting applications. The market for LED backlights offers potential as growth opportunities expand from laptops and monitors to LCD TVs and automotive, consumer and industrial lighting applications.”