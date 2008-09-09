Ceva in agreement with TES

Ceva and TES Electronic Solutions has announced a partnership to enable 2-D/3-D graphics applications on Ceva's MM2000 portable multimedia solution using TES' embedded Vector Rendering Unit (eVRU) technology.

Many of today's portable devices require high quality and real-time graphics rendering including cellular handsets, smartphones, portable media players (PMP), portable navigation devices (PND) and digital cameras. The combination of CEVA's production-proven portable multimedia engine and TES' graphics libraries enable MM2000 customers to address this requirement and greatly reduce overall cost, time-to-market and system design time for 3-D capable multimedia processors. MM2000 supports a wide range of video formats including H.264, MPEG-4, VC-1, RMVB, DivX, AVS and H.263 up to D1 resolution, allowing designers complete flexibility in audio/video and 2-D/3-D graphics support for competitive differentiation.



Juergen Zeller, Vice President, Design Services & Technology at TES, said, "Consumers today demand ever-more sophisticated, feature-rich user interfaces and functionality in their portable devices. As a result, 3-D graphics processing capabilities are becoming a pre-requisite for multimedia engines targeting these handheld markets. TES is very pleased to partner with CEVA on its eVRU technology, enabling easy integration of advanced 3-D graphics capabilities into CEVA-X DSPs, without requiring any additional hardware accelerators."



Eran Briman, Vice President, Corporate Marketing at CEVA, said, "The partnership with TES is another important testimony for our 'all-in-software' architectural approach to multimedia. We enable our customers to handpick any number of multimedia codecs to run on their MM2000-based designs, in addition to 2-D/3-D graphics software. With additional functionality including cellular baseband, GPS, DVB-H and Bluetooth, capable of utilizing the DSP engine at the heart of MM2000, our solution raises the industry bar for convergence and differentiation capabilities."