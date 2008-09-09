AMD: Spin-off now official?

Rumours have been around for a long time, that U.S. chip maker AMD is to spin-off its production facilities in Dresden. These rumours were repeatedly denied, but has that changed now?

Dirk Meyer, recently appointed new CEO of AMD, said in an interview with Fortune that a spin-off of the two production facilities is planned. AMD will in future be a chip manufacturer without any in-house production.



In addition, the CEO left open when and how exactly these changes will be implemented. However, he assured that a decision will be maid by the end of the year. Uncertain is still, whether the factories will be sold completely, partially or whether they will be spun off into a separate company.