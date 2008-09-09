Mikroelektronika delivers new ticketing system for Tbilisi

Tbilisi, the capital of Gergia , will launch a new fare collection system this year. Czech EMS-provider Mikroelektronika has signed a contract to supply 1400 compact ticket vending machines MS for local buses. The device enables payment by contactless card and coins.

The implementation will start in October, with testing operation in November. Interestingly enough, the purchaser of the devices is not a transport operator but surprisingly one of the largest Georgian Bank – Bank of Georgia. On the local market it is quite common that banks are active in various projects which exceed the area of standard financial services.



The combination of electronic ticketing, coin payment and high antivandal protection of the device is very attractive in this market. The excellent experience with this device in Latin America has contributed to the contract win in Georgia.