Sony Ericsson transfer battery production out of Europe

The state-owned contract manufacturer Samhall, will transfer its battery production for Sony Ericsson's handsets from Sweden to Asia. 80 employees will be affected.

The plant is located in Arboga near Stockholm "We are currently investigating in if we can find new tasks for our employees, said Mats Wahlbom", general manager at the plant. "We have orders from Sony Ericsson until 2006, and then the production will be phased out", Mats Wahlbom said. He promises that no staff reduction will be made. The plant is specialised in electronics assembling.



In April, one of Sweden's largest EMS-providers, Elektromekan, transferred its battery production for Sony Ericsson from its Swedish unit to its Hungarian subsidiary.