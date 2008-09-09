Sony recalls over 400 000 computers

The Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony has to recall almost 450000 laptop computers, because they are said to pose health risks do to overheating.

One user reportedly suffered slight burns while using a Sony Viao laptop computer. The company is said to have received 15 complains about this failure. The problem affects the models VGN-TZ100, VGN-TZ200, VGN-TZ300 and VGN-TZ2000. Sony promises to inspect and repair the computers for free.