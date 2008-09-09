Sony in Spain lays off more than 100

Sony and the works council have signed a viability plan for the Spanish facility, but the factory is said to see the lay off of around 120 – 160 employees.

The production facility in Viladecavalls, near Barcelona, has a workforce of approximately 2500. It was rumoured for some time that production would be transferred to Sony’s facility in Slovakia. However, workers were assured that both plants are complementary to each other rather than competitors. The viability plan now offers measures aimed at cost reduction – such as investments in automation, increased work efficiency, the outsourcing of logistics activities, etc.



The trade union has confirmed that although the works council has signed the viability plan, Sony will launch a voluntary redundancy scheme which will affect between 120 and 160 employees, reports Expansión. Jordi Martinez, secretary general of the UGT trade union at Sony Spain, believes that the viability plan will be signed in October. However, he is pessimistic about the future of the facility.