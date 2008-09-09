Huawei is growing rapidly

Huawei is growing rapidly, and according to the company they are expected to past Ericsson during next year. However Ericsson will still keep its lead position during next year in the mobile telephone networks section.

Huawei’s order intake for 2006 amounted to a little over €7 billion; that increased in 2007 to almost €11 billion. The estimated order intake for this year is stated with €15 billion. Urban Fagerstedt, product and development manager for Huawei in Sweden, say to realtid that Huawei will past Ericsson during next year. However, the Swedish mobile phone manufacturer will stay ahead in mobile telephone networks. Ericsson currently holds a market share of 40% in this segment Huawei on the other hand, is about have as strong.



According to the Urban Fagerstedt, Huawei is growing with 45% per annum and mobile telephone network is the fastest-growing segment. The company invests a great deal in product development and today around 40,000 employees work with product development, reports realtid. The high growth of the company depends mostly on exports, as Huawei currently has 70% of its turnover in countries outside of China.