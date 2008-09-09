Nokia invites suppliers at the Beijing facility

Finland based mobile phone maker Nokia has invited almost 20 of its partners – such as Foxconn – to join them in the Beijing Xingwang (International) Industrial Park.

Nokia has shifted its production capacity to mainland China in an attempt to boost profit, as the costs are lower there. Currently, these plants – in Beijing and Dongguan – generate 140 million mobile phones per year, which stands for around 30% of Nokia’s global production capacity, reports TradingMarkets.