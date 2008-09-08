RFID increase on all accounts

While the RFID orders reach half a billion dollars, RFID is in fact prospering at all levels, says Dr. Peter Harrop, Chairman of IDTechEx.

Consider the flood of orders at the one million dollar level, spread across the world. On Track Innovations has just supplied 1.5 million RFID cards to the Warsaw Transport Department in Poland. VeriFone has just taken an order for 20,000 readers for the Australian Cabcharge taxi payment cards. Digital Angel has also received this level of order but for readers in US rivers to monitor fish. Vuance has taken a $6.2 million service contract for its RFID secure access in a European airport. The list goes on and the breadth of application is truly remarkable.



Tonny V Graveson, COO of RFID user Container Centralen in Denmark, says: "The major RFID pilots in Denmark, Holland and Germany we have been running over the last two years show huge advantages in controlling and tracking reusable transport itemss (RTIs) and, not least, improving operational efficiency. Based on these experiences we are planning to put RFID tags on our 3.5 million flower containers in the European flower industry. Beside this we have had pilots with major retailers in Europe to assess the value of using RFID to track dollies and crates in the supply chain. These pilots have led to a cooperation between LOGIPACK and Container Centralen introducing the Floor Ready Packaging Concept to the beer industry in Germany. The concept is based on RFID tagged CC Euro Dollies."