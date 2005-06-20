Arrow distributes Infineon in the UK

Electronics (UK) Ltd. has been appointed by Infineon Technologies, the world's fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer and number two in Europe, to distribute its full product line in the UK and Ireland.

The agreement cements the bond between the two companies who already have a strong relationship in the Nordic region and throughout Central and Southern Europe.



Infineon has recently invested significantly in new product developments for the industrial market and it will be here, and in the automotive sector where Infineon has been traditionally strong, that Arrow will focus initially. Communications applications will also be targeted.



Commenting on the agreement, Steve Clark, Director of Arrow Design Solutions, said: "With the combination of our engineering-led design services and Infineon's newly broadened and strengthened industrial portfolio, we see the potential to deliver significant growth for Infineon's business in the UK and Ireland. Arrow will build on the renowned Infineon product portfolio, and take advantage of the synergies that exist from our strong local presence in the UK and Irish markets and our global footprint with both Infineon and our customers."