Hitachi Display Products enhances European sales team

Hitachi Europe, Display Products Group (DPG) has strengthened its sales and technical support team. Martin Bischoff has been appointed to the newly created position of Central European Technical Manager. He will provide technical and sales support to key OEM, automotive and distribution accounts in Germany, France and Italy.

Mr Bischoff has many years of experience in the displays’ industry and joins from Fujitsu Hitachi Plasma Display (FHP) where he spent 10 years as Senior Applications Engineer. Previous positions within FHP included technical support and design in of plasma display panels with European monitor and television manufacturers. Mr Bischoff will support and promote Hitachi’s full LCD portfolio and will be based near Frankfurt.



A further appointment is that of Anthony Latchem as Central European Account Manager. Mr Latchem, a fluent German speaker, has been with Hitachi DPG for 3 years as an internal account manager. He will be supporting OEM and distribution customers and will be based in Munich.



Both, Mr Bischoff and Mr Latchem join existing CE account manager Reinhard Tillmann who has been with Hitachi DPG for 5 years managing the central European distribution sales channel.