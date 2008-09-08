Azimuth appoints Creanord for Scandinavian & Russian Distribution

Azimuth Systems has appointed Creanord as its distributor for Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Baltics (Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania) and Russia.

Through this partnership, Creanord will distribute Azimuth's full range of hardware and software products for Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE and 4G applications, including the ACE(TM) 400WB and ACE(TM) MX channel emulators for testing base station and mobile station/user equipment in a fading environment under automated real-world scenarios.



With offices in Helsinki and Stockholm, Creanord assists carriers and service providers in streamlining networks and business operations by providing a comprehensive solution for converging wireline and wireless networks. Through its Creanord Verified program, the company offers a selection of system solutions ranging from network verification during pre-deployment and roll out to continuous network monitoring and assurance during operational use, offering visibility into the real-world performance of voice and data applications.