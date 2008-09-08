MED signs distribution agreement for Korea

MicroEmissive Displays is expanding its sales network in Asia with the appointment of a new distribution partner in Korea.

The new distribution agreement enables MtekGlobal Inc to market innovative microdisplay products from MED to designers of mobile multimedia accessories and electronic viewfinders throughout Korea.



Announcing the agreement, Bill Miller, CEO at MED said, “Following on from our recent partnership agreements in Japan and Taiwan, the distribution agreement with MtekGlobal in Korea adds additional weight to our Asian sales network. Korea is recognised as a leading market for the adoption of innovative consumer technologies. The team at MtekGlobal has experience in launching advanced display technologies to global consumer brands based in Korea and we are looking forward to working closely with them.”



MtekGlobal is a dynamic Korean display company specialising in the launch of various next generation display technologies, applications, patents and IP to global display giants such as SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS and LG Display. The company has experience in launching early-bird IT technologies into the display, mobile phone and wireless telecommunications markets in Korea – a renowned test bed of new technologies.