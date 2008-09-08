3M appoints sales manager for DACH-region

3M Touch Systems has appointed Dorothee Lehmann to the position of Sales Manager for Germany, Austria , Switzerland and The Netherlands.

Based in Neuss, Mrs Lehmann is leading a team of Field Application Engineers, marketing and customer service personnel to strengthen existing and prospective business, enhance brand awareness, increase capacitive touch market share and implement new applications for Dispersive Signal Technology (DST) with integration partners.



“The current economic climate in Germany is presenting a good opportunity for us to grow together with our distribution channel and OEMs,” commented Francesco Fasoglio, European Business Manager, 3M Touch Systems. “Adoption of touch technology for interactive applications is expanding rapidly and market segments such as point-of-information, digital signage and kiosk are predicted to experience high growth within the next few years.”



Mrs Lehmann is applying her 20 years experience in various sales, purchasing, acquisition, consultancy and project management positions to address new business opportunities in these segments. Her responsibilities include account management, market analysis, cooperation with distribution partners, sales strategy implementation and coordination of marketing activities, including trade fair participation.



Her professional career to date spans the fleet management, eProcurement and textile import/export markets. She is a business economist and a marketing specialist holding advanced vocational training degrees from the Chamber of Commerce.