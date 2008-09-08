HP to outsource notebooks to Taiwan makers

Hewlett-Packard (HP) is said to outsource its production of 15.6-inch notebooks to Taiwan notebook makers during 2009. The outsourcing plan is said to reach 13-14 million units.

All otsourcing will be divided between Quanta Computer, Wistron, Inventec and Foxconn. The volume is said to reach a much higher level than HP's notebook average outsourcing in 2008, the report goes on. HP is estimated to outsource the production of 6-7 million units in 2008.



Quanta and Wistron jointly secured 10-12 million units of the outsourcing orders, while Inventec and Foxconn are left with another 2 million units. Compal Electronics - which will continue to produce 14.1- and 17-inch notebooks for HP in 2009 - has not been selected for this round of outsourcing contracts.