Nu Horizons opens Sales office for Hungary and Romania

Nu Horizons has continued its expansion in Europe with the appointment of a Sales Manager for Hungary and Romania. This follows the company's move into Eastern Europe earlier this year when it announced the opening of an office for the Polish and Czech territories.

Heading up Nu Horizons Hungarian office is Janos Boszormenyi, who has been appointed Sales Manager for Hungary and Romania. He joins the company from America II Electronics where he has worked since 2005, holding the position of Strategic Account Manager. He is based in Budapest and holds a degree from the Academy of Szolnok. Mr Boszormenyi's responsibilities include developing the company's business in Hungary and Romania and building relationships with key OEMs and EMS providers in these countries.



"Nu Horizons entry into the Hungarian and Romanian markets gives OEMs and EMS providers in these regions access to a technical global design-in distributor with a track record in technical support," said Phil Gee, vice president of sales EMEA for Nu Horizons. "The Hungarian and Romanian markets hold a great deal of sales potential and this increased presence in Eastern Europe is the latest phase of Nu Horizons' ongoing expansion across Europe and around the world."