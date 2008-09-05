Electronics Production | September 05, 2008
Corintech invested in new ERP System
Corintech’s old ERP system was well-proven and very reliable but it lacked many of the features one comes to expect of modern software, such as e-mail connectivity, plain paper printing and easy data export to MS Excel for analysis.
When Corintech underwent Lean Office training as part of a Government match-funded manufacturing efficiency programme, it identified that its existing ERP system was a limiting factor and would hold the Company back from its goal of continuous improvement.
Operations Director, Sean Wigmore explained, “We had grown used to doing things a certain way because that was the way our old system worked. When we began looking at new ERP systems we questioned every aspect of how the ‘back office’ function worked. Our aim was to vastly reduce the number of process stages in between receiving a customer’s order and beginning to add value. Many sacred cows were slaughtered in the process.”
After short-listing four ERP softwares, Corintech chose 123mrp by Rent-IT systems of Southampton. This ERP software offered Corintech all the functionality it needed but more importantly, it is a product under continual, active development.
The decision to go with 123mrp was already made in August 2007 and the first product training was started the following month. By the end of October an ERP implementation team had been formed, the software installed with a test database and over half of the staff had undergone formal product training. By Christmas 2007 everything was in place ready for the data transfer and all training was completed. The decision was taken to go live with 123mrp on January 1st.
Dean James, Sales and Marketing Director, has the final word: “Most of our customers were blissfully unaware of the changes happening behind the scenes – just as it should be. I can say in all honesty that we did not drop the ball once – not one customer was adversely affected by the implementation.”
