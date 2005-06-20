Contax in agreement with Sysmelec

UK-based independent production system supplier, Contax Ltd, has entered into an exclusive agreement with high precision automated assembly supplier, Sysmelec SA of Switzerland to distribute their products throughout the UK and Ireland.

Swiss-based Sysmelec manufactures both customised and standard robotic equipment for demanding assembly processes. These are ideally suited to the instrument, equipment, watch, medical, automotive and telecoms industries.



The Company offers two main product lines: machines to assemble and bond miniaturised devices, microsystems and optoelectronic components (MEMS and MOEMS) which offer assembly precision in the +/- 1 micron range, and a range of systems for microtechnical assembly. This covers a wide span of applications including: high precision assembly with optional permanent vision control; laser welding of delicate and/or small components; glue/resin dispensing and on-site polymerisation; and placement of inserts for overmoulding.



Contax Managing Director, Jan O'Connor said, "Our new relationship with Sysmelec extends our assembly offerings and allows us to move into hybrid systems.