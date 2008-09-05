Samsung Electronics is said to consider the acquisition of SanDisk

South Korea based Samsung is said to be interested in acquiring SanDisk, which is valued at around $3.2 billion.

"We are looking at various opportunities regarding SanDisk, but nothing has been decided yet," Reuters quotes Samsung spokesman James Chung. However, the company stated in a regulatory filing that an acquisition of SanDisk was an option.



SanDisk was reportedly in periodically talks with various parties regarding several options for the company in the future. However, comments on the recent rumours about an acquisition by Samsung Electronics were declined.