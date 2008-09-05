Dell to sell computer factories after all?

Rumours persist that computer giant Dell is trying to sell its computer factories around the globe.

This is said to be part of ongoing efforts to cut costs and improve profitability, reports The Wall Street Journal. Dell is said to have approached several contract manufacturers in recent months to discuss the sale of its manufacturing facilities. Dell is expected to sell most, if not all its factories “within the next 18 months” or some could be just close down, the report continues.