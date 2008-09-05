Kimball to close Bridgend facility by late 2010

EMS-provider Kimball is on track with its restructuring measures for its European operations. As reported earlier, Kimball is reorganising its European operations towards a Competence Centre in Poznań, Poland.

Kimball’s Irish plant was confirmed to close on April 10, 2008. Martin Vaught, Director of Public Relations at Kimball, told evertiq, that the transfer of expertise and production from Ireland to Poland will be completed in around 10 weeks.



Additional to that, evertiq was told that the transfer of production from Kimball’s Welsh plant will also be staged over the next 2 years and the final move is anticipated to occur in October 2010. Mr Vaught stated that “the phased transfers are due to the qualification time required for production certification of medical products, as well as the time required for final preparation of the newly built facility in Poznan”.