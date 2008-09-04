Cipsa expands PCB manufacturing capacity in India

Cipsa-RIC India is said to expand its PCB manufacturing capacities at their facility in Tumkur, India to meet growing domestic and export demand.

The company has invested around $20 million of new equipment to manufacture 0.5 million square metres of double side and multi-layer PCBs per annum. Additional to that, it has also increased it per annum capacity for single side PCB by an additional 250,000 square metres.