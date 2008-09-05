Photochemie licenses Stablcor's Technology

Photochemie has licensed the Stablcor's technology for fabrication of printed circuit boards that require thermal management, CTE matching or rigidity improvements.

The mechanical and thermal properties of Stablcor's carbon composite laminates will enable Photochemie to provide advanced solutions to its key markets, in particular for the semiconductor test industry.



PCBs manufactured using STABLCOR as one or multiple cores will act as a heat spreader, which substantially increases thermal conductivity, provides improved rigidity without increasing the weight of the board, and decreases temperatures in lead-free assemblies. In addition to the improved CTE (Coefficient of Thermal Expansion) and thermal management, PCBs manufactured with Stablcor’s licensed technology exhibit the following characteristics: less than 50 percent Z-axis expansion, when compared to boards using Thermount materials, and exhibit no moisture absorption issues.