Electronics Production | September 04, 2008
Corintech extends CAD capability
Corintech has - in response to increasing client demand - invested in Altium Designer for its Electronic Product Design Team.
Corintech has been providing Microelectronic and PCBA layouts using CADSTAR and VuTrax CAD packages. However as Corintechs business has steadily evolved into a far more comprehensive design and manufacturing service, Altium Designer was perceived as the optimum platform for future design solutions.
Corintech provides an end to end design and manufacturing service ranging from defining a product concept, through design and on to the manufacture of complex electronic assemblies. This demanding design environment calls for the use of unified software with a complete set of electronic design tools. Not only does Altium have an electronic design suite, but is far more suitable in meeting the clients’ needs of direct 3D output for visualisation in mechanical design packages.
Whilst Altium Designer represents the future business direction, Corintech both recognises and is committed to supporting its longstanding clients with CADSTAR and VuTrax. Hence the legacy CAD systems will be maintained for the modification of earlier designs and for those customers who still currently prefer that format.
