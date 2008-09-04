PartnerTech partners with Snap-On on auto emissions tester

Snap-on Diagnostics, part of Snap-on Incorporated has selected PartnerTech to provide printed circuit board assembly, sub-system build and test services across its range of gas analyser and emissions products.

Snap-On'’s team at King’s Lynn, Norfolk, England, needed an experienced and local outsourcing partner to help meet the aggressive 48-hour order-to-delivery schedule for its emissions products. These include the DGA 2500 Diagnostic Gas Analyser and Emissions platform and accessories, which are marketed under the Sun Diagnostics brand name.



Snap-on Diagnostics is recognised as a market leader in diagnostics and emissions products for the automotive aftermarket, and has a growing reputation in the air conditioning equipment services sector and as a supplier of brake, suspension and safety systems diagnostic and test equipment.



PartnerTech is one of Europe'’s largest business-to-business contract manufacturing companies with 13 manufacturing centres and some 1,700 employees at sites in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the UK, the United States and China. The Snap-on Diagnostics business will be fulfilled out of PartnerTech’s UK manufacturing facility at King’s Lynn.