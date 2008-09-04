Electronics Production | September 04, 2008
Elcoteq acquires Philips' Flat Panel TV Manufacturing Operation in Mexico
Elcoteq SE has signed and closed an agreement to purchase Philips' flat panel TV (FTV) assembly operations in Juarez, Mexico.
The acquisition and related cooperation agreements further strengthen Elcoteq's position as an EMS company serving strongly growing FTV industry. The deal includes a long term cooperation agreement with Philips to provide manufacturing services to Philips for its Latin American FTV business and its PBS (Philips Business Services) business in the Americas and a long term cooperation agreement with Funai Electric to provide manufacturing services to Funai's FTV business in North America.
The acquisition includes certain fixed assets and inventories of Philips' Juarez manufacturing operation. The total consideration to be paid by Elcoteq in cash will amount to approximately US-$ 32 Million. The current Philips personnel in Juarez, Mexico will continue in Elcoteq's organization. The plant currently has approximately 740 employees. Elcoteq will lease the required manufacturing space of approximately 20,000 square meters. Elcoteq will take over the Juarez unit immediately.
Elcoteq expects the net sales related to the deal to be on a level of US-$ 200 million in 2008 (including LCD panels) and US-$ 250 million in the following years (excluding LCD panels). The deal is expected to have positive impact on the company's Home Communications Business Area profitability already in 2008.
The acquisition provides Elcoteq with class capabilities to offer final assembly services for FTVs as well as related engineering and new product introduction (NPI), supply chain management and sourcing services.
The acquisition includes certain fixed assets and inventories of Philips' Juarez manufacturing operation. The total consideration to be paid by Elcoteq in cash will amount to approximately US-$ 32 Million. The current Philips personnel in Juarez, Mexico will continue in Elcoteq's organization. The plant currently has approximately 740 employees. Elcoteq will lease the required manufacturing space of approximately 20,000 square meters. Elcoteq will take over the Juarez unit immediately.
Elcoteq expects the net sales related to the deal to be on a level of US-$ 200 million in 2008 (including LCD panels) and US-$ 250 million in the following years (excluding LCD panels). The deal is expected to have positive impact on the company's Home Communications Business Area profitability already in 2008.
The acquisition provides Elcoteq with class capabilities to offer final assembly services for FTVs as well as related engineering and new product introduction (NPI), supply chain management and sourcing services.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments