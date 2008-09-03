Plexus expands in China

Plexus intends to begin manufacturing in Hangzhou, China and has entered into an agreement to lease approximately 106,000 square feet in the Binjiang Hi-Tech Park located in Hangzhou.

The new facility will allow Plexus to better serve global customers with regional decision centers in the greater Shanghai area, and will further Plexus' ability to deliver a lowest total cost value proposition. This location will be the third for Plexus in Asia, adding to the current footprint in Xiamen, China and Penang, Malaysia. This expansion brings Plexus' total footprint in Asia to approximately 948,000 square feet. Production is expected to begin late in the first quarter of fiscal 2009.



Y.J. Lim, Regional President - Plexus Asia Pacific, stated, "Our facilities in Asia are integral components of Plexus' global manufacturing and supply chain solution sets. Having proximity to customers and the supply chain in the greater Shanghai area will allow us to support our future growth prospects in this region. It will also provide us with greater opportunity to tap into the broad availability of technical talent from the strong education system in the Hangzhou area, setting the stage for future growth in our engineering services offering."



Dean Foate, President and CEO, further commented, "We are pleased to announce this further expansion in China, an outcome to our strategic planning process to proactively align our footprint to meet the future needs of customers. This investment is aligned with our value proposition to deliver intelligent, profitable growth as we continue our vision to be the best EMS company in the world at serving customers with products in the mid-to-low-volume, higher-mix segment of the market."