Arrow ECS, IBM sign Poland distribution agreement

Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions, a business segment of Arrow Electronics becomes an authorized distributor of IBM hardware solutions in Poland under a distribution agreement with IBM.

The agreement includes the distribution rights for IBM Power System servers – including the full System i and System p lines; IBM System Storage products; and IBM Global Technology Services.



“Arrow ECS and IBM have a long history together in the channel, and this agreement is an extension of our relationship,” said Andy Bryant, president of Arrow ECS. “Through this agreement and our recent acquisition of the LOGIX Group, Arrow ECS now offers the full suite of IBM solutions in Poland.”



Arrow ECS offers IBM software solutions in Poland through Arrow ECS’ LOGIX business. Arrow ECS also offers a comprehensive portfolio of product lines that are complementary to IBM, such as VMware and Symantec, in Poland.



In addition to Poland, Arrow ECS distributes IBM products in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.