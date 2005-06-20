Aspocomp lower outlook 10%

Finnish PCB-maker Aspocomp estimates that the Q2 2005 net sales will be more than 10% lower than the Q1 2005 net sales.

The reason for decreased sales is mainly the present product mix of Aspocomp's Finnish PCB and Modules plants and lower delivery volumes compared to Q1 2005. EPS will be negative as guided earlier.



Group net sales is estimated to increase during the second half of the year compared to first half of the year but the annual net sales will be lower than last year and EPS will be clearly negative.