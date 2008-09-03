Ultra acquires data recording company AudioSoft

Ultra announces the acquisition of AudioSoft for an initial consideration of around €6.1 million.

AudioSoft provides data recording and analysis solutions that allow organisations to record, preserve and rapidly to locate important information. AudioSoft’s systems are used in a wide variety of markets including defence, air traffic control, law enforcement, emergency services, court rooms and national security. Its mission-critical solutions allow the capture, playback and analysis of various data types and the output of the systems is admissible as evidence in court. The company is based in Cirencester, Gloucester, UK, and employs 42 full-time employees: 36 in Cirencester and 6 based at customer sites in the UK and in the US.



AudioSoft provides its customers with a complete capability by supplying systems that incorporate the company’s three main products:

- AudioPC – the generic name for AudioSoft's digital data recording products that records media of all types (audio, TV and high resolution video, fax, VoIP, IP, email, radar and sonar data) in a single recorder

- AudioPC Navigator – allows AudioSoft recorders to be remotely configured, controlled, monitored and administered from a single web browser interface

- MedirvaTM – a data mining tool to allow rapid identification of important information that may be buried within thousands of hours of recordings, together with workflow management to allow clients to optimise the use of automated and manual resources.



Ultra is acquiring AudioSoft from its founder, Chris Brill, who intends to stay with the business. In additional to the initial consideration, Ultra will pay a further sum if certain growth targets are met by the end of 2011. AudioSoft will become part of Ultra’s Tactical & Sonar Systems division, reporting to Alan Barker, President, Tactical Systems.