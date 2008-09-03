Maxdata can not deflect insolvency

The German computer and monitor manufacturer Maxdata had to register for insolvency on June, 25 due to imminent liquidity problems. Insolvency proceedings have to been opened with the local court in Essen, Germany.

In addition to Maxdata Computer, Manulogs Manufacturing, Logistic Serices and Maxdata AG - Maxdata International and Maxdata Computer (Austria) are also included in these insolvency proceedings. The potential investor Quanmax - a subsidiary of Taiwan based Quanta - had withdrawn unexpectedly from talks last week.